The ridiculous Galaxy S9 Black Friday deal has gotten even better

Black Friday 2018 hasn’t even arrived yet, but we’ve already seen an absolutely unbeatable deal on the Samsung Galaxy S9. Be sure to check out our Black Friday deals page for more great savings.

Mobiles.co.uk has kicked off its Black Friday discounts and the real standout has to be this almost inconceivable deal on the Samsung Galaxy S9. Right now, you can pick one up for just £69.99 upfront and £23 a month with 4GB of data. We have to mention you have to use the code OMD15 to take £15 off the upfront cost, so don’t forget. Previously, this deal cost you £80 upfront, so you can now save another tenner. But only for the next day, so be swift.

So with a total cost of ownership after 2 years of £622, that’s actually cheaper than the SIM-free price Amazon is currently selling the Galaxy S9 for (£562 at time of writing). That’s sensational, and means you’re paying less than SIM-free and getting a contract thrown in on top.

So not only are you getting a 4GB data contract, you’re also getting unlimited calls and texts courtesy of Vodafone. Can’t say fairer than that.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 has been one of our favourite smartphones of 2019, packing in a supremely excellent camera, fantastic display and attractive design. Our Mobiles Editor had this to say in his review: “The Samsung Galaxy S9 ticks most of the boxes with regards to what most folk want in a new phone: good camera, attractive design, stunning screen and plenty of interesting features to play with.”

Max Parker, Mobiles Editor, was particularly taken by the Galaxy S9’s screen: “There’s full support for mobile HDR10 and the S9 can stream HDR content from sources such as Netflix and Amazon Prime. This provides movies and TV shows with better contrast and enables them to use a wider gamut of colours. Watch a programme that features numerous dark scenes, such as Altered Carbon, and you’ll notice the difference right away. This is far from the first phone to boast HDR support, but I haven’t yet seen a phone display it as well.”

