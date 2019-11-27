Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus owners get first taste of Android 10

The Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus smartphones are the latest Samsung flagships to gain access to the beta version of Android 10 and One UI 2.0.

As expected, Samsung has now pushed the revamped operating system and user interface out to beta testers in the UK, India and its South Korean homeland.

TizenHelp was the first to spot the roll out via the Samsung Members app and users should see it represented as the firmware versions G960FXXU7ZSKD for the Galaxy S9 and G965FXXU7ZSKD for the Galaxy S9 Plus.

In order to download the the beta, you’ll need to be enrolled in the program via the Samsung Members application and then head to Settings > Software update > Download and Install.

The release, which isn’t yet available in the US at the time of writing, follows beta launches on the Galaxy S10, Note 10 and Note 9 ranges, as Samsung gears up for the full launch in January next year.

As with most Android phone manufacturers, including Google, Samsung promises two years of full upgrades for its top smartphones. So for the Galaxy S9 series, which received the Android Pie update last year, Android 10 might be the end of the road for one of the best phones of 2018.

Given Android 10 is definitely on the way, many users might be tempted to snap up a bargain S9 during the Black Friday sales. We afforded the phone a four star review, but were disappointed the S9 didn’t push the envelope much further than the S8.

In a recently updated review, our own Max Parker wrote: “Following on from the S8, the Samsung Galaxy S9 seemed to be a case of Samsung playing it safe, with not enough changes for our liking to make this a truly stand-out phone.

“With the launch of the Galaxy S10, the S9 has to be re-evaluated, particularly as its price has dropped. Now, with many similar features to the S10, including the high-quality OLED display and fantastic camera, the S9 is now a great alternative choice for people that want flagship specs but at a lower price, making it arguably a better choice today than it was at launch.”

