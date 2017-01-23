iPhone X vs Samsung Galaxy S8: Android or iOS?

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs iPhone X: Which is phone is worth your cash?

The latest and best phones from Samsung and Apple are now on shelves, but which is best?

Samsung and Apple have had big years and even bigger phones, with the latest iPhones and Galaxy 8-series phones both doing battle in phone shops across the world. But the new iPhone X has arrived to change the landscape once again, with its bezel-free design, uprated specs and cameras, and massive price tag.

But which is best? Let’s delve into the key differences between the two devices and see which one is the best fit for your pocket and budget. We’ll update this piece further once we finally get our hands on the iPhone X.

Related: Everything you need to know about the iPhone X

iPhone X Galaxy S8 Screen 5.8-inch OLED 5.8-inch Super AMOLED Display 2436×1125 (458ppi) 2960×1440 (570ppi) Aspect ratio 16:9 18.5:9 Rear camera 12MP wide-angle, f/1.8, OIS | 12MP telephoto, f/2.4, OIS 12MP, f/1.7, OIS Front camera 7MP f/2.2 8MP, f/f.7 Chipset Apple A11 Bionic Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Samsung Exynos 8895 RAM 3GB 4GB Storage 64/256GB 64GB Battery Not stated 3000mAh Waterproof? IP67 IP68 Fingerprint scanner? No Yes Face/Iris scanner? Yes/No Yes/Yes Headphone jack? No Yes Data port Lightning USB-C Wireless charging? Qi Qi/PMA MicroSD slot? No SDXC Dimensions 70.9×143.6×7.7mm 68.1×148.9x8mm Weight 174g 155g

Galaxy S8 vs iPhone X Design: What’s the difference?

The S8 and iPhone X are looking more similar than ever, thanks to Apple’s push for a smaller bezel around its screen. It’s a strong new look for Apple, but anybody who’s held a Galaxy S7 Edge or even an LG G6 will probably get some familiar feelings. Did anybody say Essential Phone?

The lack of a home button is a point of contention for both phones, and each company has dealt with it in a different way. Apple has developed a new swipe-based navigation system that lets you close apps by swiping up from the bottom of the screen, and navigate between apps by swiping left and right. The Galaxy S8, meanwhile, has an invisible, pressure-sensitive home button and a more standard Android interface.

The real design quirk of the iPhone X is the small bump where the front camera modules sit. It’s a distinctive look. Around sides and back we’re looking at more glass with a slight curve to make it easier to hold.

Best iPhone X deals - 4GB to 10GB of data iPhone X 64GB – 10GB of data on EE Right now, you're better off opting for one of the larger data contracts on the iPhone X. These are around the same price but get you more data, so there's no reason not to go for one of those. Otherwise, this option from BuyMobiles.net is your next best bet, which does get you 6 months of Apple Music or 3 months of BT Sport included.

Both phones feature 5.8-inch OLED screens; Samsung’s is a Super AMOLED. Samsung also beats Apple to the punch with a higher resolution 2960×1440-pixel screen with a pixel density of 570ppi, while the iPhone X gets a 2436×1125-pixel OLED with a 458ppi pixel density.

The iPhone X is a thoroughly modern-looking design, and while it won’t surprise Android enthusiasts much, iPhone fans will see this as a welcome breath of fresh air.

Meanwhile, Samsung’s Galaxy S8 is committed to eliminating the left and right parts of the bezel with its Edge design that slopes off the screen leaving almost no visible edge at all. It looks like a recipe for accidental finger swipe disasters, but we’ve had no such experience.

Around the back of the S8 you get a fully-glass design along with a badly-placed fingerprint scanner. It looks like there’s no fingerprint scanner at all on the iPhone X, but Apple’s making up for this with its new Face ID unlock tech, which matches up with Samsung’s various iris and face recognition features.

The camera module on the rear of the iPhone has a pair of lenses, while the Galaxy S8 makes do with a single sensor. You’ll need to upgrade to the Galaxy Note 8 if you want a dual-camera experience. The iPhone X’s rear-facing cameras have some seriously impressive-looking portrait mode features that let you adjust how the phone perceives lighting, and you can even drop the background of an image entirely to give it a more studio-like look.

Galaxy S8 vs iPhone X specs: Which phone is more powerful?

The iPhone X comes with Apple’s new A11 Bionic processor, packing four low-power cores and two high-power cores.

The Galaxy S8, meanwhile, gets either Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 or Samsung’s own Exynos 8895 systems-on-a-chip, which are among the fastest of 2017. The S8 also gets a full whack of 4GB while the iPhone X will likely get 3GB, although this hasn’t been stated.

Apple says the A11 Bionic is the fastest mobile processor you can buy today, which sounds legit, especially when you consider that under certain circumstances all six cores can work in unison on the same task.

Related: iPhone 9

Galaxy S8 vs iPhone X price: Which phone is better value for money?

We guess it depends on your idea of value. The iPhone X rocks up at a massive £999 while the Galaxy S8 can be found for as “little” as £689. Over the course of a two-year contract you’ll feel less of a pinch every month, but the long-fabled Apple Tax is well and truly here with the iPhone X.

Related: Best iPhone X deals

Galaxy S8 vs iPhone X summary: What’s the difference?

Which phone you choose will probably be decided more by budget and your preference for iOS and Android. Being the newer, more expensive phone, the iPhone X is one true hardcore Apple fans, while the Galaxy S8 represents the finest of the Android pack.