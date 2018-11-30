This Galaxy S8+ deal is a ridiculous last-minute Cyber Monday price slash

The Samsung Galaxy S8+ is still one of the very best big phones around, and for today only, a superb Amazon Cyber Monday deal sees its SIM-free price slashed by a massive £185.

Amazon’s Cyber Monday week sale is drawing to a close, but before a final bout of incredible deals – and you’ll scarcely find better than this huge discount on the excellent Galaxy S8+.

The 64GB Galaxy S8 in Midnight Black is normally priced at around £715, but right now it’s over 25% off, bringing its price down to a much more affordable £529 – a hefty saving of £185.

Better still, Amazon is throwing in a FREE 64GB memory card, so you’re essentially getting a 128GB Galaxy S8+ for the price of a premium mid-range phone – and the Galaxy S8+ is far more than that.

We awarded the Galaxy S8+ a rare perfect 10/10 score in our review, praising its stunning design, superb software experience, brilliant camera, and exceptional screen – among other things.

Mobile Editor Max Parker concluded at the time: “TrustedReviews doesn’t give out 5-star ratings regularly, but I’m convinced the S8+ deserves that score…the S8+ is comfortably better than the competition is a number of areas. [It’s] the best big phone ever…Comfortable to use, stunning to look at and an all-round winner.”

As you can see, this really is a cracking deal, and that’s before you take into account the free 64GB memory card, which pretty much seals things. You’ll have to act fast, though, as Amazon’s Cyber Monday week sale ends at midnight tonight (Friday November 30).

