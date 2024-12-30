Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Galaxy S25 Ultra to match this life-saving iPhone and Pixel feature

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra will be the first in the range to offer a potentially life-saving car crash detection feature.

Apple has offered the feature within the iPhone since the iPhone 14 arrived in 2022 and any recent Pixel phone can also be set to automatically alert the emergency services if you’re in an accident.

While the Samsung Galaxy S24 range reportedly has a capable sensor on board, the feature was not active. Now, according to a new report, that might be about to change.

Citing leaked firmware, Android Authority reports the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will come with a car crash sensor. While that sensor has been present on older phones, the requisite UI mechanism to activate it had not been present.

The report says: “The Car Crash Detect Wakeup sensor on these Samsung devices is said to be a composite sensor, a virtual sensor that processes and fuses data from underlying physical sensors. One UI builds as old as One UI 5.1.1. have a hidden system app called “MoccaMobile” that contains code for starting and stopping the car crash sensor, but Samsung has not yet activated any UI related to the car crash detection feature.”

This doesn’t mean that Samsung is definitely planning on activating the feature for the new flagship range, but it does indicate Samsung is still working on it. It’s possible this could be some code Samsung hasn’t cleaned up yet, but that seems unlikely.

Hopefully Samsung finally achieves parity with its big name rivals Apple and Google. The Galaxy S25 range is scheduled to launch at an Unpacked event rumoured to be taking place on January 22.

