Galaxy S25 Ultra tipped for some performance special sauce

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could well feature some extra performance pep, if initial benchmark leaks are anything to go by.

It’s hardly surprising to hear claims that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. We are now starting to see some initial Geekbench 6 CPU benchmark tests emerging, though, and the results point to the return of a cosy arrangement between Samsung and chip maker Qualcomm.

The international model of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has popped up on the popular benchmarking tool, and scores of 2986 single-core and 9355 multi-core are decent, if not market-leading. The Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro scored higher with its own Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

As GSMArena notes, however, the clock speeds for two of the cores listed here are in excess of those of the aforementioned gaming phone. We’re talking 4.47 GHz rather than 4.32 GHz.

This indicates that, as was the case with the Galaxy S24 Ultra (pictured), Samsung will be running a special variant of Qualcomm’s chip with a slightly higher clock speed.

So why were those benchmark results below par for Qualcomm’s latest super-chip? It’s likely to be as simple as the early state of the hardware and software being used. Samsung will launch its next flagship phone later this month, and you can bet there will have been a number of optimisation updates from the time these benchmarks were run to the day of release.

Final hardware for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra should be slightly faster than its early Snapdragon 8 Elite peers. Of course, the aforementioned Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro and its gaming phone rival the Redmagic 10 Pro will likely retain a certain performance edge with their meatier cooling systems and higher 24GB maximum RAM offerings.

In mainstream flagship phone terms, however, the Galaxy S25 Ultra should be the top dog.

