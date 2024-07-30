Galaxy S25 Ultra tipped for battery life boost, but it might not be unique

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could see a marked improvement to battery life, according to a new report, but the reason for this could be disappointingly generic.

According to Vietnamese leaker @negativeonehero (via PhoneArena), next year’s Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will pack exactly the same 5,000mAh battery as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, thanks to a way more efficient processor, you could see major power use savings.

Samsung’s next flagship phone will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, which will pack a monster GPU that can provide MediaTek Dimensity 9300-level performance on half the power. The Dimensity 9300 is a flagship GPU contemporary of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 that runs the Galaxy S24 Ultra, so we’re likely talking about a massive upgrade in GPU efficiency.

Of course, this report means that, by extension, any other phone that runs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip will also receive the same energy-saving benefits. Which, if history is anything to go by, will include the vast majority of 2025 flagship Android phones.

It’s also worth noting the leaker’s claims that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 CPU won’t be nearly as impressive in energy efficiency terms, with an improvement said to be “in the single digit percentage”.

In other words, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra might not represent a huge leap forward in overall performance, but we’re hoping to see some extra hours to spare come the end of a long day.