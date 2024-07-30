Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Galaxy S25 Ultra tipped for battery life boost, but it might not be unique

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could see a marked improvement to battery life, according to a new report, but the reason for this could be disappointingly generic.

According to Vietnamese leaker @negativeonehero (via PhoneArena), next year’s Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will pack exactly the same 5,000mAh battery as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, thanks to a way more efficient processor, you could see major power use savings.

Samsung’s next flagship phone will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, which will pack a monster GPU that can provide MediaTek Dimensity 9300-level performance on half the power. The Dimensity 9300 is a flagship GPU contemporary of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 that runs the Galaxy S24 Ultra, so we’re likely talking about a massive upgrade in GPU efficiency.

Of course, this report means that, by extension, any other phone that runs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip will also receive the same energy-saving benefits. Which, if history is anything to go by, will include the vast majority of 2025 flagship Android phones.

It’s also worth noting the leaker’s claims that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 CPU won’t be nearly as impressive in energy efficiency terms, with an improvement said to be “in the single digit percentage”.

In other words, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra might not represent a huge leap forward in overall performance, but we’re hoping to see some extra hours to spare come the end of a long day.

You might like…

Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim may only be fractionally slimmer

Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim may only be fractionally slimmer

Chris Smith 10 hours ago
Apple TV+ could be the latest streaming service to embrace ads

Apple TV+ could be the latest streaming service to embrace ads

Chris Smith 12 hours ago
Apple Intelligence arrives in new iOS 18.1 beta, here’s what’s new

Apple Intelligence arrives in new iOS 18.1 beta, here’s what’s new

Chris Smith 13 hours ago
Liverpool vs Real Betis: Stream pre-season game in US and UK for free

Liverpool vs Real Betis: Stream pre-season game in US and UK for free

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Pixel 9 Magic Editor update will let you “Reimagine” photos

Pixel 9 Magic Editor update will let you “Reimagine” photos

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Pixel 9’s Samsung OLED display may be better than the Galaxy S24’s

Pixel 9’s Samsung OLED display may be better than the Galaxy S24’s

Chris Smith 4 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words