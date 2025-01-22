Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Galaxy S25 Ultra screen can survive above head-height drops

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra costs more than the rest, so you’ll be pleased to know it’s probably going to be much harder to break.

The top-end Samsung phone for 2025 is the first to feature Corning’s new Gorilla Glass Armor 2 technology, which sounds like it’ll survive plenty of the usual mobile mishaps.

Get the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 tracker for better than half price

Get the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 tracker for better than half price

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 Bluetooth tracker is selling at better than half price on Amazon ahead of the Galaxy S25 launch.

  • Amazon
  • Save 55%
  • Now £17.89
View Deal

Most significantly, tests have shown the glass ceramic display coating will survive a drop from 2.2 metres (7ft 2in) onto a surface resembling concrete. That’s going to be above head height for pretty much everyone on the planet.

You won’t have much joy from dropping alternate display cover tech from one metre or above, Corning reckons. The Galaxy S23 from 2023 arrived rocking the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 technology that was able to withstand waist-high drops.

“When dropped on rough, challenging surfaces, Gorilla Armor 2 is engineered to better resist damage, such as breakage, more effectively than ever before,” Corning says in its release. The display will be more scratch resistant and is a whizz at nullifying reflections.

Samsung’s press release says: “Gorilla Armor 2’s anti-reflective properties dramatically reduce surface reflections in both indoor and outdoor ambient settings. These properties can enhance the display contrast ratio, delivering an exceptional user experience in various lighting conditions.”

It appears the scratch resistance matches the previous generation, because Samsung says the second-gen “maintained its exceptional scratch resistance, demonstrating over four times more scratch resistance than competitive lithium-aluminosilicate cover glasses with an anti-reflective coating.”

You might like…

Best One UI 7 Features: The seven top Galaxy S25 software upgrades

Best One UI 7 Features: The seven top Galaxy S25 software upgrades

Chris Smith 46 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Everything we know so far

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Everything we know so far

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
The Samsung Galaxy S25 is essentially a Google Gemini phone

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is essentially a Google Gemini phone

Chris Smith 3 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S25: Everything you need to know right now

Samsung Galaxy S25: Everything you need to know right now

Lewis Painter 5 hours ago
The iPhone 17 Air design may have just leaked

The iPhone 17 Air design may have just leaked

Jon Mundy 8 hours ago
The Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons are surprisingly easy to remove

The Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons are surprisingly easy to remove

Jon Mundy 13 hours ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access