Galaxy S25 Ultra screen can survive above head-height drops

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra costs more than the rest, so you’ll be pleased to know it’s probably going to be much harder to break.

The top-end Samsung phone for 2025 is the first to feature Corning’s new Gorilla Glass Armor 2 technology, which sounds like it’ll survive plenty of the usual mobile mishaps.

Most significantly, tests have shown the glass ceramic display coating will survive a drop from 2.2 metres (7ft 2in) onto a surface resembling concrete. That’s going to be above head height for pretty much everyone on the planet.

You won’t have much joy from dropping alternate display cover tech from one metre or above, Corning reckons. The Galaxy S23 from 2023 arrived rocking the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 technology that was able to withstand waist-high drops.

“When dropped on rough, challenging surfaces, Gorilla Armor 2 is engineered to better resist damage, such as breakage, more effectively than ever before,” Corning says in its release. The display will be more scratch resistant and is a whizz at nullifying reflections.

Samsung’s press release says: “Gorilla Armor 2’s anti-reflective properties dramatically reduce surface reflections in both indoor and outdoor ambient settings. These properties can enhance the display contrast ratio, delivering an exceptional user experience in various lighting conditions.”

It appears the scratch resistance matches the previous generation, because Samsung says the second-gen “maintained its exceptional scratch resistance, demonstrating over four times more scratch resistance than competitive lithium-aluminosilicate cover glasses with an anti-reflective coating.”