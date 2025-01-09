Galaxy S25 Ultra could be the coolest Samsung phone yet

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may be the coolest phone the brand has ever made – quite literally.

According to tipster Ahmed Qwaider, Samsung’s next flagship phone will pack a whopping great vapour chamber cooling system, which will be 42% more effective than the one in the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. That’s quite the bump if accurate.

No specifics are provided, so we don’t yet know what the make-up or size of the Galaxy S25 vapour chamber will be. Qwaider merely states that “The heat will be distributed throughout the device so that you do not feel any heat”. He also mentions that the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus will be receiving a smaller 10% boost.

Whatever the case, we’re all but certain that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will run on Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. Besides all of the rumours (not to mention historical precedent), Qualcomm recently replied to Samsung’s Unpacked launch reveal with the comment “see you there”.

Indeed, we learned last week that the Galaxy S25 Ultra would likely be receiving an enhanced version of Qualcomm’s top chip. Early Geekbench 6 benchmarks attributed to the Galaxy S25 Ultra have revealed that two of the cores have a higher 4.47GHz clock speed than the standard chip’s 4.32GHz.

Last year’s Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra ran on similarly overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, so there’s a precedent for this.

My own experience with the Snapdragon 8 Elite so far, in the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro, the RedMagic 10 Pro, and the Nubia Z70 Ultra, suggests that it’s as capable as it is frugal. If Samsung really is packing in a monster cooling solution, we can expect the Galaxy S25 Ultra to be a bit of a gaming phone beast, capable of extensive gaming sessions without undue throttling.

You can expect our full Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review, along with the other phones in the range, around the time of Samsung’s Unpacked event on January 22.