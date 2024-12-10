Galaxy S25 tipped to add a very attractive feature

The Samsung Galaxy S25 has been tipped to add an extremely attractive new feature in Qi2 wireless charging.

According to trustworthy Samsung tipster Ice Universe, Samsung’s imminent flagship smartphone refresh will pack Qi2 support. Or at least, that’s what another tipster says they said. It seems the confirmation took place privately on Chinese social network Weibo, with @Jukanlosreve then taking to X (formerly Twitter) to pithily confirm what had been said.

As far as such rumours go, it’s far from the most rock solid source, but fans of wireless charging tech will likely take any indication that things are moving in a positive direction right now.

So far the list of phones supporting Qi2’s second-generation wireless charging standard has been vanishingly small, despite the fact that it was announced back in January 2023. Indeed, iPhones aside, the HMD Skyline is the only other Qi2 phone on the market right now.

Apple played a huge part in creating Qi2 with its own MagSafe technology forming the basis. That was introduced way back in 2020 with the iPhone 12 range.

As that suggests, the key attribute of Qi2 is that the wireless charger in question will magnetically affix to the back of the phone, ensuring proper alignment for more reliable and efficient charging.

Qi2 essentially spins that standard out to non-Apple phones, though somewhat confusingly, Qi2 doesn’t inherently involve magnets. That would be Qi2’s Magnetic Power Profile (MPP), whereas the Qi2 Extended Power Profile (EPP) is for devices that don’t support the sticky attachment bit.

It’s likely that the vast majority of Qi2 devices – especially phones – will go fully magnetic though, with an accompanying boost to the accessory market. As Apple has shown with MagSafe, it’s a lucrative way to flog new cases, wallets, and other sticky peripherals for your phone.

Now that Samsung is seemingly onboard in adding the feature to the Galaxy S25, it seems 2025 will be the year of Qi2. Finally.