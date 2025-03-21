:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy S25 adopts long-promised Android hotspot feature

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google has confirmed the handy Instant Hotspot feature, announced almost a year ago, is finally available for Samsung phones, with the Galaxy S25 first in line.

Instant Hotspot is designed to make it easier for Android phone owners to share their mobile data connection with other Google devices they own – like a tablet or a Chromebook that doesn’t have its own mobile data connection.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL has $200 off

The Pixel 9 Pro XL has $200 off

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is one of the best camera phones you can buy right now, and it’s just been made even cheaper than competing iPhones and Samsung Galaxy handsets.

  • Amazon
  • Was $1099
  • Now just $899
View Deal

Because both devices are associated with a Google Account, the feature joins the dots and allows for connection without the need to input a password to authenticate the tethering session. While Pixel device owners have had it for a while, Samsung is the first third-party maker to adopt it.

“If you have an Android device that isn’t connected to the Internet, it searches for other nearby devices that you own to check if they can provide Internet access. If one of those devices is connected to a mobile network, Internet access can be provided through an instant hotspot. If that’s the case, you’ll receive a notification to ask if you’d like to connect. If you choose to connect, your Android device will automatically connect with no password entry required,” Google says in an updated support post.

The document mentions the Galaxy S25 range – arguably the best Samsung phones – specifically. As Android Authority points out, Samsung already has an Auto Hotspot feature that makes it possible for users to connect to other Samsung devices they own without a password. The adoption of Google’s tech broadens the functionality to other Android or ChromeOS devices associated with a Google account.

It’s a small but nice quality of life change, which is akin to Apple’s Instant Hotspot feature that allows iPhone owners to easily offer up internet access to an iPad or Mac in the wild. That feature also works with Family Sharing, meaning Apple IDs associated with the source device can also access Instant Hotspot.

Highs and lows for Samsung fans

While S24 owners wait for One UI 7, life continues to get rosier for Samsung Galaxy S25 early adopters. At times there can be little between the devices year-on-year from a hardware standpoint. However, in terms of getting the newest software features, the freshest devices are miles ahead.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

You might like…

Best Android Phone 2025: See where the Galaxy S25 Ultra stands

Best Android Phone 2025: See where the Galaxy S25 Ultra stands

Thomas Deehan 1 week ago
Best Samsung phone 2025: The best Galaxy handsets across all budgets

Best Samsung phone 2025: The best Galaxy handsets across all budgets

Lewis Painter 1 month ago
Best Samsung TV 2025: The best 4K and 8K models

Best Samsung TV 2025: The best 4K and 8K models

Kob Monney 2 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access