Galaxy S25 Edge arriving early to get ahead of iPhone 17 Air – report

Chris Smith

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge could be fully revealed sooner than expected, according to an online tipster.

The super-slim variant teased briefly alongside the Galaxy S25 range in late January was expected to be officially unveiled in May this year.

However, the latest online scuttlebutt has tipped a showcase on April 16 with an online Unpacked event, before the handset releases to the public realm in May.

The new comes from from an Sedaily Korea report, saying Samsung is planning to get the phone out as soon as possible in order to get ahead of an expected iPhone 17 Air phone, which Apple could unveil as soon as December.

The company is planning to make the phone available in three colours (light blue, black and silver). Interestingly, though, the report says Samsung is only planning to make 40,000 units initially.

The report backs up previous indications the phone will be just 6.4-inches thick, which would make it 25% thinner than the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It also speaks of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, as with the Galaxy S25 range.

The site also claims the S25 Edge will be cheaper than the Ultra phone, but more expensive than the standard S25 and S25 Plus. From the preview Samsung showed off at Unpacked in January we know the device will have a dual camera.

It’s still not clear what other sacrifices will need to be made to ensure the phone is thinner, but the absence of a periscope lens and a smaller battery pack would be safe bets.

While Samsung previously used Edge to describe Galaxy S phones with curved screens that wrap around the edges of the phones, this time Samsung applies it as in ‘cutting edge’.

“The name Edge means that new and innovative technology has been applied,” said Samsung executive Roh Tae-moon. We’re looking forward to seeing What Samsung has up its sleeve.

Are you excited?

The trend towards thinner phones is an interesting one. It’s not clear whether there’s that much of a demand for it, particularly if it comes at the cost of features. Would 0.8mm of pocket space be preferable to an extra couple of hours of battery life?

As my colleague Thomas Deehan pointed out, perhaps the S25 Edge would have been better off replacing the Galaxy S25 Plus, which seems neither here nor there.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.

