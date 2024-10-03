Galaxy S25 dummy leak suggests Samsung is going even smaller

Leaked images of a dummy Galaxy S25 unit suggest that we could be looking at an extremely compact flagship for 2025.

Leaker xleaks7 has teamed up with VeePN to post pictures of an alleged aluminium dummy unit for the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S25.

Such models are typically made based on early measurements that have been supplied to accessory makers so that they can ready products for the launch of a new phone. In other words, while we can’t be sure that these are the real thing, there’s a more than fair chance that they are.

What’s most notable about this Galaxy S25 dummy unit isn’t its design, which looks an awful lot like the existing Samsung Galaxy S24. Far more noteworthy are the dimensions.

Image: xleaks7 & VeePN

At 146.94 x 70.46 x 7.25mm, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is shaping up to be smaller than the Galaxy S24 in every way. We’re not talking about a massive difference here – the Galaxy S24 measured 147 x 70.6 x 7.6mm – but then this year’s model was already one of the most compact flagship phones on the market.

This also means that the size difference between Samsung’s smallest and largest 2025 models is likely to be pronounced. Similar early leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is going to come in at a huge 162.82 x 77.65 x 8.25mm – that’s a whole millimetre thicker, together with a significantly larger footprint.

Indeed, with recent rumours suggesting that the Galaxy S25 could be the last small flagship phone of its kind that Samsung ever releases, this could be a model to savour. It’s being claimed that there will be no Samsung Galaxy S26 in 2026, which would be a crying shame.

If all we’re getting is larger models from 2026, Samsung fans may have to look to Google, Xiaomi, Asus, or even Apple for a cheaper flagship phone that doesn’t threaten the seams of your jeans pocket.