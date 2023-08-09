Galaxy S24 Ultra telephoto camera tipped for a big upgrade

Samsung’s next big flagship phone, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, could pack a much improved telephoto camera.

Established Samsung tipster Ice Universe has been doing their leaky thing with regard to Samsung’s forthcoming supersizer. According to a recent Twitter post,”The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature a 50MP 3x telephoto camera”.

This would represent quite a departure for the Ultra range. The last three generations have had 10MP telephoto camera sensors on 3x duty. You’d have to go back to 2020’s Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and its single 48MP 3.5x periscope camera (more recent models have all had a second 10x periscope) for something different.

It’s not the first time that this particular source has tipped changes to the Galaxy S24 Ultra camera. As far back as December – before the Galaxy S23 Ultra had even arrived to market – it was claimed Samsung would be swapping out its familiar 10MP telephoto for a “new solution”.

Other sourced have since chimed in to corroborate that change is afoot for the Ultra line’s zoom abilities.

We’re expecting the main camera to remain largely the same, at least in terms of hardware. Given that we said of the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 200MP main camera delivered some of the best results we’d seen from a smartphone to date, that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

Indeed, most of Samsung’s development efforts seem to have gone into that main sensor in recent years, so it’s probably a good thing that it’s (allegedly) turning its attention to the other three sensors for the 2024 model.