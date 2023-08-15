Galaxy S24 Ultra telephoto camera should be way sharper

More details have emerged concerning the hotly tipped upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra telephoto camera, and it’s shaping up to be way sharper than before.

Last week we reported on seemingly rumours of an upgrade to the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s telephoto camera. Apparently, the component would be receiving a big bump from 10MP to 50MP, indicating a new sensor.

Now the very same source of that rumour, online tipster Ice Universe, as some more specifics on this upgrade. They double down on the claim of a 3x 50MP sensor, but add that it’ll have a size of 1/2.52″ for a pixel size of 0.7μm.

By way of comparison, the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 3x telephoto camera has a 1/3.52″ sensor, which is considerably smaller. While it produces large 1.12µm pixels due to the significantly lower pixel count, we’d expect Samsung to use pixel-binning techniques to produce much larger superpixels.

The tipster’s next point is also interesting here. They claim that this new sensor will enable Samsung to improve the quality of 5x zoom shots.

Thanks to the new Galaxy S24 Ultra telephoto sensor being larger, and thus scooping up more light and information, the hybrid zoom technology that produces those in-between 5x shots should yield much better results.

Indeed, in a subsequent tweet, the source reveals claims that this bolstered 5x zoom claim is why there were earlier rumours of a move to a 5x telephoto on Samsung’s part. The company is going to be talking up its new flagship’s 5x zoom potential, even though it’ll still be shooting with a good old 3x.