Galaxy S24 Ultra spec leak tips titanium design

The latest batch of leaked Galaxy S24 Ultra specs appear to confirm that Samsung’s next flagship phone will feature a titanium design.

We’ve already heard quite a few snippets about the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, despite the likely launch being some way off in early 2024. However, a fresh batch of specs from reliable tipster Yogesh Brar brings a number of those scattered rumours together nicely.

The tipster has taken to Twitter/X with a simple seven-point list of specs for Samsung’s next flagship phone. Perhaps the most interesting of those is the claim that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature a “titanium frame”.

Brar isn’t the first tipster to make such a claim, but it certainly adds weight to the suggestion.

Again, it’s no great shock to see the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mentioned here, but it would seem to confirm the previous assertion that the Galaxy S24 Ultra would be getting Qualcomm’s next flagship chip, even if the rest of the Galaxy S24 range does not.

The claim of a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate is no great revelation – it’s the same basic spec as the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Nor is it surprising to see a 5000mAh battery or 45W charging tipped.

More notable is the claimed camera spec. The provision of a 200MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide (presumably), and a 10MP telephoto is in keeping with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, but this list appears to confirm previous claims that the S24 Ultra is set for a new 50MP 3x telephoto camera.