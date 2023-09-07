Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Galaxy S24 Ultra spec leak tips titanium design

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The latest batch of leaked Galaxy S24 Ultra specs appear to confirm that Samsung’s next flagship phone will feature a titanium design.

We’ve already heard quite a few snippets about the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, despite the likely launch being some way off in early 2024. However, a fresh batch of specs from reliable tipster Yogesh Brar brings a number of those scattered rumours together nicely.

The tipster has taken to Twitter/X with a simple seven-point list of specs for Samsung’s next flagship phone. Perhaps the most interesting of those is the claim that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature a “titanium frame”.

Brar isn’t the first tipster to make such a claim, but it certainly adds weight to the suggestion.

Again, it’s no great shock to see the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mentioned here, but it would seem to confirm the previous assertion that the Galaxy S24 Ultra would be getting Qualcomm’s next flagship chip, even if the rest of the Galaxy S24 range does not.

The claim of a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate is no great revelation – it’s the same basic spec as the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Nor is it surprising to see a 5000mAh battery or 45W charging tipped.

More notable is the claimed camera spec. The provision of a 200MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide (presumably), and a 10MP telephoto is in keeping with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, but this list appears to confirm previous claims that the S24 Ultra is set for a new 50MP 3x telephoto camera.

You might like…

Apple reportedly ploughing millions into AI each day

Apple reportedly ploughing millions into AI each day

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
The Beolab 8 is another gorgeous wireless speaker from Bang and Olufsen

The Beolab 8 is another gorgeous wireless speaker from Bang and Olufsen

Kob Monney 3 hours ago
iOS 18 could give Siri massive revamp Siri it deserves – report

iOS 18 could give Siri massive revamp Siri it deserves – report

Chris Smith 13 hours ago
iMessage, WhatsApp and Signal won’t have to quit the UK… for now

iMessage, WhatsApp and Signal won’t have to quit the UK… for now

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
How to watch The Little Mermaid (2023) today

How to watch The Little Mermaid (2023) today

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
iPadOS 17: Everything you need to know about the big iPad update

iPadOS 17: Everything you need to know about the big iPad update

Hannah Davies 18 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.