Samsung may have dashed Galaxy S24 users’ One UI 7 hopes

Just when we thought we were starting to gain clarity over the Android 15-based Samsung One UI 7 rollout, the company has potentially moved the goalposts again.

After announcing earlier this week that the One UI 7 rollout was finally due to commence in South Korea on April 7, Samsung followed up with the news that US users would receive it from April 10.

Even though no date was officially floated for the UK, we were hopeful it would mirror the American release, as is often the case.

However, confusion reigns once again with Samsung US now removing the April 10 date from its announcement page, as spotted by SamMobile.

Indeed, the One UI 7 announcement on Samsung’s US Newsroom now just links back to the homepage, suggesting that April 10 is no longer the planned date for the release.

Heaven knows what that means for the UK release, but it probably isn’t good news is it? Samsung has said “availability may vary by market” all along, but this has been anything but a smooth rollout from Samsung.

Right now the only Samsung phones to be rocking Android 15 and One UI 7 are the brand new Galaxy S25 series of devices. However, by now the company has usually enabled some of those features to trickle down to the previous year’s flagships, and is well on the way to broadening the update to other compatible devices.

The update is notable because it’ll bring a revamped, simpler home screen design, redesigned widgets, new icons and several new Galaxy AI features including the Now Bar and improvements to writing and drawing assist.