Samsung may have dashed Galaxy S24 users’ One UI 7 hopes

Chris Smith

Just when we thought we were starting to gain clarity over the Android 15-based Samsung One UI 7 rollout, the company has potentially moved the goalposts again.

After announcing earlier this week that the One UI 7 rollout was finally due to commence in South Korea on April 7, Samsung followed up with the news that US users would receive it from April 10.

Even though no date was officially floated for the UK, we were hopeful it would mirror the American release, as is often the case.

However, confusion reigns once again with Samsung US now removing the April 10 date from its announcement page, as spotted by SamMobile.

Indeed, the One UI 7 announcement on Samsung’s US Newsroom now just links back to the homepage, suggesting that April 10 is no longer the planned date for the release.

Heaven knows what that means for the UK release, but it probably isn’t good news is it? Samsung has said “availability may vary by market” all along, but this has been anything but a smooth rollout from Samsung.

Right now the only Samsung phones to be rocking Android 15 and One UI 7 are the brand new Galaxy S25 series of devices. However, by now the company has usually enabled some of those features to trickle down to the previous year’s flagships, and is well on the way to broadening the update to other compatible devices.

The update is notable because it’ll bring a revamped, simpler home screen design, redesigned widgets, new icons and several new Galaxy AI features including the Now Bar and improvements to writing and drawing assist.

Same ol’ story

Are we ever getting past this with Samsung and non-Pixel Android phones? Why can’t the likes of Samsung get its act together and get these features to users in a timely fashion? It’s all very well promising 7 years of updates, but I’d hazard a guess many users would settle for half that just to get new features when they’re actually new.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

