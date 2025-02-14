Android 15 and One UI 7 on Galaxy S24 may still be months away

The way things are looking, Android 16 may be out before the Samsung Galaxy S24 series sees Android 15.

According to a new report, Samsung is not planning to roll out the One UI 7 update built on Android 15 until at least April 2025.

The frequent Samsung leaker Tarun Vats (via 9to5Google) says Samsung is plotting a total of six beta updates for One UI 7 with the final test release coming in April.

That’d be a blow for Samsung users who are used to being among the first Android users to receive the update each year, thanks in no small part to the stellar work carried out behind the scenes at Samsung.

However, the fault can partially be laid at Google’s door with a heavily-delayed Android 15 release schedule that only saw Pixel devices receive the update in mid-October 2024.

Considering Google is possibly planning to release Android 16 earlier than usual this year, perhaps as soon as the Google I/O expo in mid-May, Samsung users won’t have much time with the most recent version of the operating system.

If you’re on a device older than the Galaxy S23, you’re likely to be waiting well into thre summer for your promised One UI 7/Android 15 update.

The key here though is One UI 7, which contains loads of the company’s hottest new features, from the cameras to its Galaxy AI artificial intelligence platform.

Features for older devices are yet to be announced, but may include the new Now Bar, Samsung’s alternative to Apple’s Live Activities. That feature, supercharged by a Personal Data Engine, learns your habits and routines to suggest information you might need in that moment.

Furthermore the Now Brief feature, also powered by the Personal Data Engine welcomes you into the world every morning with information from key apps, again suggested by Galaxy AI. You’ll see the weather, calendar appointments, your energy score and sleep insights from a connected Galaxy Ring, etc..

It’s also possible that the natural language searches, that can help narrow down a photo within the Gallery app, could make its way from the new Galaxy S25 to the Galaxy S24.