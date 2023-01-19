Galaxy S23 could be using an enhanced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip

The forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 range could use a modified version of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

For Samsung’s next flagship phone line, it’s been widely reported that the company will skip its usual approach of splitting the chip provision. This means that every region will use the off-the-shelf Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Yesterday appeared to bring confirmation (as part of a complete spec dump) that Europe won’t be left using an inferior home-brewed Exynos chip for once.

That may not be where the story ends, however. According to 9to5Google, the Galaxy S23 will utilise a slightly modified version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Documentation viewed by the website makes mention of a so-called “Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy”. This chip appears to be overclocked in comparison with other Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones like the OnePlus 11, to the tune of 3.36GHz (up from the usual 3.2GHz).

This custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip is tipped to carry optimisations that are specific to Samsung phones, though the report doesn’t specify what those may be.

At the very least, then, we can expect the Galaxy S23 range to have a little more performance headroom when running flat-out. With previous reports suggesting that the range will feature improved cooling systems, and will run better under load, we could have a trio of high-performing beasts on our hands.

We’ll know for sure on February 1, when Samsung is holding an Unpacked launch event for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.