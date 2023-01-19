 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Galaxy S23 could be using an enhanced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 range could use a modified version of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

For Samsung’s next flagship phone line, it’s been widely reported that the company will skip its usual approach of splitting the chip provision. This means that every region will use the off-the-shelf Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Yesterday appeared to bring confirmation (as part of a complete spec dump) that Europe won’t be left using an inferior home-brewed Exynos chip for once.

That may not be where the story ends, however. According to 9to5Google, the Galaxy S23 will utilise a slightly modified version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Documentation viewed by the website makes mention of a so-called “Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy”. This chip appears to be overclocked in comparison with other Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones like the OnePlus 11, to the tune of 3.36GHz (up from the usual 3.2GHz).

This custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip is tipped to carry optimisations that are specific to Samsung phones, though the report doesn’t specify what those may be.

At the very least, then, we can expect the Galaxy S23 range to have a little more performance headroom when running flat-out. With previous reports suggesting that the range will feature improved cooling systems, and will run better under load, we could have a trio of high-performing beasts on our hands.

We’ll know for sure on February 1, when Samsung is holding an Unpacked launch event for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 2 months ago
Best Gaming Phones 2023: The top smartphones for gaming on the go

Best Gaming Phones 2023: The top smartphones for gaming on the go

Max Parker 2 months ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Review

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Review

Max Parker 11 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.