Galaxy S21 Ultra leak hints at huge new camera upgrade

Samsung Galaxy S21 (or Galaxy S30) has been subject to an increasing stream of rumours recently. One leak has now been revised to include a new camera setup for the upcoming Galaxy S21 Ultra.

A couple of weeks ago, prolific leaker OnLeaks showed off some images of the upcoming Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The images showcased a redesigned rear camera set-up that looks to make the bump even bigger. However, OnLeaks (named Steve Hemmerstoffer) has updated his S21 Ultra image with the addition of a new fifth rear camera.

According to Steve Hemmerstoffer (via Voice), his sources have told him that there have now been some changes to the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The specific change is the move from four rear cameras to five.

Hemmerstoffer doesn’t know the exact purpose of each lens and even suggests the new fifth lens could simply be another sensor rather than a camera.

Nevertheless, the addition of a new sensor could prove a fruitful one for the S21 Ultra – stepping up from four sensors on the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The S20 Ultra featured a 108-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide, a 48-megapixel telephoto and an OIS lens.

With four sensors already, the S20 Ultra almost runs the gamut in terms of different cameras that phones tend to sport. Some rivals have opted for macro lens – with varying results – while the likes of Huawei have opted for periscope lens. However, the design doesn’t indicate that the latter is a possibility.

The rising speed of the Galaxy S21 rumour mill has extended beyond the rear camera. We’ve seen reports that an under-display selfie camera may have been on the cards for the next flagship at one time but is now being saved for a later device.

Away from cameras, there’s good news for UK Samsung fans. The Galaxy S21 could get a new and improved Exynos processor – a 5nm chip that could finally take on the Snapdragon processors we’ve missed out on in recent years.

