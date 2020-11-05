When Apple ditched the included earbuds from the iPhone 12, we thought it was a move that’d become far more common over the next year. Now a report states that Samsung is doing away with the included wired buds of its next flagship, however it’s set to replace them with something far better.

Previous Samsung flagship phones, including the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy S20, have both shipped with a pair of AKG-branded wired headphones in the box that attach via the USB-C port. With the upcoming Galaxy S21 this could change, with a bundled pair of wireless buds coming as standard instead (via Sammobile).

These wireless buds would in fact be the Galaxy Buds Beyond, which is the rumoured sequel to the Galaxy Buds Plus. Samsung has previously offered free wireless buds as a pre-order perk to users purchasing the phone early, so this move does make a bit of sense and it could help it differentiate the phone from other high-priced models on the market.

When it launched the first Galaxy Fold in 2019, Samsung bundled every foldable with a pair of wireless Galaxy Buds in the box. This changed with the Z Fold 2, which eschewed them completely.

With Apple ditching headphones entirely from its boxes, Samsung deciding to ship its flagship device with a pair of wireless buds that would likely retail for over £100 if they were sold separately could be a strong move. This is, of course, an early rumour, so it’s worth taking it with a pinch of salt.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S21 series in January 2021, far earlier than it normally would. Reliable leaker Jon Prosser has suggested a January 14 release date, with the devices shipping before the month is over. He also said to expect three models: Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra each of which would come in a variety of colours.

