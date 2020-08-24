Galaxy S21 could have S Pen as Samsung mulls future of Note – report

The next-generation Samsung Galaxy S device – be it called the S21 or S30 – could break new ground by including support for Galaxy Note series’ S Pen stylus.

According to Korean website The Elec (via SamMobile), Samsung will include the S Pen within the next Galaxy S release, marking a major turning point in the history of Samsung’s smartphone strategy.

This would be an exceptionally big surprise.

The site says the designs have been finalised ahead of the next Galaxy S phones going into production later this year. It says changes now are very unlikely. It says the phones are codenamed “Unbound” and set to arrive in three different models. Those would likely be the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and S21 Ultra, if recent tradition is to be upheld.

Related: Best smartphone 2020

Traditionally, the S Pen has a major distinguishing factor between the Note and the Galaxy S ranges. which have similar specs and camera tech each year. However, the report says Samsung is undecided about whether to launch a Galaxy Note device in 2021.

According to the report, Samsung may ditch the Note range for a Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphone equipped with an S Pen instead. The report claims Galaxy Note 20 sales aren’t performing as well as previous versions of the device, which have traditionally been good for 10 million units during the first few months on release.

It would be very surprising if the foldable phone range is able to hit those type of numbers by this time next year, but if Samsung wants to make way for the future, this could be a plausible strategy moving forwards. It wouldn’t please those loyal Galaxy Note fans, but they would at least have other options to get their S Pen fix in 2021.

Right now, we’d be surprised if all of this came to pass. It seems like quite a lot of upheaval at a very important time for the smartphone industry. However, amid flagging flagship sales, Samsung may have decided to seriously shake things up in 2021. Right now we’re taking this report with caution.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …