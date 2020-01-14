Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus leak confirms an ongoing disappointment

The Samsung Galaxy S20 leaks are coming thick and fast ahead of the expected reveal next month. After yesterday’s info dump pertaining to the purported S20 Ultra 5G, today we’re leaning more about the next in-line to the flagship throne, the Galaxy S20 Plus.

Max Weinbach of XDA Developers – the same source as Monday’s Galaxy S20 Ultra leak – has posted what appears to be hands-on video and images of the Galaxy S20 Plus, ahead of the launch on February 11 at Samsung Unpacked.

Unfortunately, not all of the news is good. The footage posted appears to confirm that the Samsung Galaxy S20 handset will not have a traditional 3.5mm headphone jack. Based on recent leaks it appears this trend will stretch across the entire range.

However, there is good news amid the images and video shared by Weinbach today. A photo seems to confirm the presence of an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The Samsung Galaxy S10 also offered an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, but reviews were somewhat mixed. Hopefully, Samsung has improved the tech with the 2020 iteration.

The images also seem to confirm there’ll be a high refresh rate setting that will “always use 120Hz for more realistic animations and smoother scrolling.” The default setting appears to be battery-preserving 60Hz refresh rate. It also appears that display will offer a 20:9 aspect ration and a 3200×1440 AMOLED panel.

You can see the hands-on video below:

Just yesterday Weinbach revealed the purported specs for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, which looks as if it’ll be hogging many of the range’s top specs, including the 108-megapixel camera and a secondary snapper with a 10x optical zoom.

Does the S20 Plus look less attractive given the bells and whistles likely to be offered on Samsung’s first Ultra Galaxy S branded device? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

