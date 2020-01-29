Could the Galaxy S20 yet match the S20 Ultra’s optical zoom?

A lot of the talk surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has been of it bogarting all of the best features, potentially shortchanging those with an eye on the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus editions.

One of those exclusive features is rumoured to be a 10x optical zoom courtesy of an inventive periscope lens. However, while the Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus will miss out on that new lossless zoom capacity, it may make up for its absence in other ways.

A tweet from the prolific Samsung leaker Ice Universe suggests the standard and Plus models will benefit from a 64-megapixel telephoto camera.

The tweet calls it a is a “special pure 64MP camera” and suggests that sensor will be used to capture photos at 64-megapixel resolution and then crop those images depending on the zoom level selected by the user.

As SamMobile speculates, it may be that this sensor also offers a longer focal length that could aid this cropping strategy with optical zoom, leaving with S20 and S20 Plus buyers feeling a little less left out.

Fellow Twitter leak artist Max Weinberg doubts Samsung will deploy optical zoom within the 64-megapixel telephoto lens. He reckons it’ll just be digital zoom.

Ice Universe does say this sensor will be in charge of capturing 8K video on both the S20 and S20 Plus handsets, whereas the 108-megapixel main camera on the S20 Ultra will perform these duties.

While this may sound like great news for those buying the S20 and S20 Plus, some Samsung fans have expressed concern about the effect of this potential strategy on low-light photography.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 range will be revealed by Samsung at an Unpacked event on February 11, with the device expected to go on sale the following month. The cameras will once again be a major focus of the launch event, so Samsung must be careful not to create the impression of a class system within in its flagship category.

