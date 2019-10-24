Galaxy S11 and Fold 2 may drop integrated 5G chip – here’s why

Samsung has announced its new Exynos 990 chip and it could make its way into the Galaxy S11 or Galaxy Fold 2. The Exynos 990 won’t have integrated 5G though it does support up to 120Hz displays.

Samsung’s 7nm Exynos 990 processor will go into production by the end of the year. The chip includes an octa-core CPU that aims to be 20% faster than the Exynos 980.

The Exynos 990 comes with two powerful custom cores, two high-performance Cortex A76 units and a power-efficient quad cluster of Cortex-A55 cores.

While the lack of built-in 5G may initially disappoint some, it doesn’t mean they won’t have 5G. Samsung also announced the new 5G-enabled Exynos Modem 5123 – which could be used in conjunction with the Exynos 990.

The Exynos Modem 5123 offers support for both sub-6GHz and millimetre wave 5G networks, along with support for 4G, 3G and 2G.

Along with the new custom cores of the Exynos 990, the new chip will also feature an upgraded GPU from the Exynos 980. The 990 moves up to a Valhall-based Mali-G77 GPU from the previous Mali-G76. The change allows developers to get either a 20% increase in graphics performance or power efficiency.

Along with support for 120Hz displays, the Exynos 990 will improve screen tearing issues and animations on screens with multiple displays – like the Galaxy Fold 2.

The new chip improves support for cameras too. The Exynos 990 enables up to six cameras with a maximum of 108-megapixels to be used.

Samsung has yet to confirm which devices will be the first to sport the new processor and modem but the timeline would suggest a debut on the Samsung Galaxy S11, set to be released early next year.

We here at Trusted Reviews got to go hands-on with the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G back in May. We gave our initial impression of the device: “In many ways, this is the ultimate version of Samsung’s 2019 flagship device. It’s got the largest screen, most cameras and biggest battery. If you’re planning on fully embracing 5G this year it’ll likely be one of the best picks.”

