The Galaxy S10’s best new camera feature has just leaked in plain sight

The Samsung Galaxy S10 looks as if it will follow Google’s lead with a new camera mode that will boost photography in low light conditions.

While the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL has the sensational Night Sight mode that almost defies belief, Samsung appears to be adding a mode called Bright Night to its next-generation smartphones.

The low-light photography mode made its presence known in the Android Pie/One UI beta for the Galaxy S10 and was spotted by the eagle-eyed folks at XDA Developers.

The strings of code say the mode will: “Take bright pictures even in very dark conditions.” The mode will also suggest to users that they can “brighten up the shot with Bright Night.

Related: Best phone camera 2018

Within that code, there’s also an explanation of how the feature will work. Samsung says the phone will “take multiple shots and combine them to get brighter, clearer pictures in low light without using the flash.”

Effectively, it sounds similar to how a HDR mode usually works. However, as other manufacturers have already done, eliminating the flash from the equation should also ensure pictures aren’t completely overexposed.

As well as Google’s Night Sight mode, Huawei offers Night Mode, while OnePlus has Nightscape. The effectiveness of these features varies depending on the camera involved. However, if Samsung can nail this one it might offer a compelling reason for fans to upgrade to the new S10 series.

Whether Samsung is able to bring it to legacy devices, or whether there’s a hardware dependent component, remains to be seen. Regardless, it’s likely to be an S10 exclusive feature initially.

The S10 range is expected to launch in February and go on sale shortly thereafter. We’re expecting three variants, an S10 Lite, a standard S10 and the highest-end Galaxy S10 Plus which will have a dual-selfie camera and a 6.4-inch AMOLED display.

Is an improved camera one of the things you’re seeking from the Galaxy S10? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.