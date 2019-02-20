Samsung Galaxy S10e Deals: Where to pre-order the for the best price

Samsung Galaxy S10e Deals: Saving you the trouble of looking for the best offers yourself; we’ve brought together the very best Galaxy S10e deals in one simple place.

With the cat finally out of the bag, Samsung’s Galaxy S10e smartphone looks to be a real game changer. At just £669, the device is sure to appeal to those who might have been considering the more expensive iPhone XR – especially when you factor in the amazing deals that are already available for the S10e.

For a limited time only, you can get a higher trade in value against the cost of an S10e, available on a range of devices including the Galaxy S8 and the iPhone 7. Courtesy of Samsung itself, the offer will only be available for a limited time only, making an even greater case for pre-ordering the phone – aside from making the rest of your friends and colleagues jealous.

What you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S10e

Despite being the most affordable phone in the Galaxy S10 range, the S10e sacrifices very few features and retains everything you love about its larger siblings. The Galaxy S10e has skipped the ‘notch’ phase entirely with its Infinity-O display, giving you an almost bezel-less 5.8-inch Super AMOLED screen with a tiny hole-punch front camera in the top right hand corner.

With no cumbersome notch to speak of, the S10e offers a far more unobtrusive way for you to interact with your favourite games and apps. Plus, unlike most flagship smartphones nowadays, the S10e still packs a classic 3.5mm headphone port for all you music buffs out there.

Flip the device over and you’ll see a dual camera setup, one that’s capable of taking gorgeous shots with a superb layer of depth. The S10e is also launching with the exclusive Canary Yellow colour that won’t be available on the S10 and S10 Plus.

In order to keep the price down, the S10e doesn’t feature the same in-display fingerprint sensor as the other S10 phones, but there is one located on the side of the device so you won’t have to rely on face-unlock if you don’t want to.

Despite it’s lower price point however, the S10e still features the same advanced chipset found in the S10 and the S10 Plus, giving you flawless performance that’s both seamless and lightning fast.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK