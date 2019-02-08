Cover your eyes, a new Galaxy S10e colour variant has just leaked

The Samsung Galaxy S10e looks very much like it’ll be the iPhone XR of the bunch, judging by this leaked image purportedly showing the device in a blindingly bright canary yellow.

The image, which should come with a health warning and those paper glasses you use during an eclipse, promises a hi-vis look for what will be the most modestly priced handset in the Galaxy S10 range.

Retailer Mysmartprice, which has provided a few substantial leaks in recent months, has published the image, which shows that Infinity O display with a single lens cut out camera in the top right corner. The rear shows a dual camera with an LED flash.

Previous rumours have suggested the handset could come in black, green and white at launch, while a blue device could be among the variants that Samsung chooses to release later in 2019.

Elsewhere, we’re expecting the device to arrive with a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display, which will make it the runt of the litter in terms of size.

We’re not expecting the S10 to suffer from too much of a performance dip compared to its more illustrious stablemates. We’re still expecting it to have the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or Samsung’s own Exynos 9820 (depending on region), plus 6GB of RAM to be accompanied by 128GB of storage. The device is thought to come in just the one configuration with the option to boost storage via microSD.

However, it does appear the device will miss out on one of the range’s rumoured headline features, which is the in-display fingerling sensor. Instead, the phone is likely to rock a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, just like the Galaxy A7 released in 2018.

As for the battery, it’s expected to pack a modest 3,100mAh cell doing the heavy lifting, which would also support fast charging and wireless charging. For all those sacrifices you’re likely to get the device for around £669, which could be £130 less than the standard Galaxy S10.

Will you be snapping up this Canary Yellow S10e? Does it sound like good value for money at the rumoured price? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.