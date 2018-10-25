Samsung Galaxy S10 X will support 5G and have 12GB RAM, leak claims

Surprises from smartphone companies are a rare treat, but a new leak has suggested that Samsung is preparing to shake things up.

We all know that Samsung will unveil the successor to the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus early next year, but the latest rumour is that the South Korean firm is cooking up four variants of the Samsung Galaxy S10 − one of which will allegedly come with a staggering 12GB of RAM.

A 10GB variant of the Oppo Find X is allegedly also in the works, and the newly unveiled Xiaomi Black Shark 2 and Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 also feature 10GB of RAM. Samsung, however, appears keen to go one step further.

A snippet of a document posted to Weibo (via BGR) suggests that a 5G variant of the S10, called the Samsung Galaxy S10 X, is in the works. If the rumour proves to be accurate, the S10 X will surely sit above all of the other handsets in the S10 range.

This isn’t the first time the 5G rumour has reared its head, and previous reports have also claimed that 5G connectivity won’t be a feature of every S10 model.

We’re expecting at least three S10 variants to launch next year. One of them, the regular S10, is said to feature a 5.8-inch screen, with the larger S10 Plus variant claimed to measure 6.3-inches.

All of which are likely to feature an in-display fingerprint reader and a Face-ID-style biometric phone unlocking system. There’s also been talk of a pared-down version of the S10, similar to what Apple has done with the iPhone XR.

First though, we’re expecting the company to unveil the Samsung Galaxy X, a folding, dual-screen smartphone that can also function as a tablet.

Samsung has been working on the technology for several years now, and has hinted that the device will be officially unveiled at an event in November.

Does 12GB of RAM sound like overkill? Share your thoughts with us on Twitter @TrustedReviews.