Galaxy S10 vs Note 10 specs and design leaked in astonishing new twist

We’ve only just scratched the surface of 2019 and already the Galaxy S10 rumours are coming in faster than ever. Now, in the latest leak, we’ve got our best look yet at how this year’s eagerly anticipated Galaxy S10 vs Note 10 showdown could be shaping up.

That’s because a new video of the Galaxy S10+ has just come to light, courtesy of serial mobile leaker Ice Universe on Twitter and YouTube. It reveals how the larger version of the Galaxy S10, the Galaxy S10+, is likely to look compared to this year’s other big Samsung flagship, the Galaxy Note 10.

The tipster’s clip seemingly confirms that the Galaxy S10 is indeed getting a screen size increase, as has been widely predicted, but more interestingly that it could tower over Samsung’s older Note series flagships as a result.

In the main, that means last year’s Galaxy Note 9 – an excellent phablet, by all accounts, and one of the very best Android phones around – is unlikely to be the South Korean firm’s biggest phone for much longer.

The shift in dimensions could see the Galaxy S10+ introduce a horizontal triple camera system on the rear of the device. While this would represent a major aesthetic change, it might also mean the handset retains its attractive rounded edges and moves ever closer to a true bezel-free design – the holy grail for smartphones in 2019.

Related: Best smartphones

This Galaxy S10+ leak also points to the phone retaining a very important feature – the physical 3.5mm headphone jack. In what is likely to be a welcome piece of news for many prospective phone buyers in 2019, the next Samsung flagship could keep this connector and allow users the choice of either wired or wireless headphones.

As ever, this is highly speculative stuff – but with CES 2019 now just around the corner, there’s every possibility we’ll learn more about Samsung’s mobile roadmap for the year sooner rather than later.

MWC 2019 is another possibility for a Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ release, with both showcases also potentially marking the launch of the chaebol’s Galaxy X foldable phone – an event that’s been in the pipeline for what seems like an eon.

Whatever the case, it looks like the Galaxy S10 will be one of the best new phones of 2019, so watch this space as we’ll be reporting on all the latest Samsung phones throughout the year.

What are your hopes for the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+? Let us know @TrustedReviews.