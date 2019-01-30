The Galaxy S10 might beat the iPhone XS in one very important area

We’re less than a month away from the Unpacked event where we fully expect Samsung to announce what could be the Android phone to beat in 2019.

As is always the case with Samsung’s high-end devices, the leaks have been flowing freely, with new information about the Galaxy S10 being posted on a daily basis. However, the latest juicy nugget of information comes directly from Samsung itself.

The Korean brand has just announced that it has already begun production of ‘the industry’s first 1TB embedded Universal Flash Storage. This pretty much means that Samsung already has the ability to fit and ship phones with a whopping 1TB of internal storage. That’s far more than we’ve ever seen on a consumer phone before.

“The 1TB eUFS is expected to play a critical role in bringing a more notebook-like user experience to the next generation of mobile devices,” said Cheol Choi, executive vice president of Samsung’s memory sales and marketing division.

“What’s more, Samsung is committed to assuring the most reliable supply chain and adequate production quantities to support the timely launches of upcoming flagship smartphones in accelerating growth of the global mobile market.”

Samsung says that this will offer 20 times more storage than 64GB of internal memory – that’s the base amount you get on the iPhone XS and the Galaxy S9 – with speeds 10 times faster than microSD cards.

When it unveiled the Galaxy Note 9 late last year, Samsung played up how it could effectively pack 1TB storage into the handset. However, this involved pairing a 512GB microSD card with the top-level 512GB Note 9 model.

With this new chip you could have all that storage without needing to purchase an additional storage card.

Releasing this information just a few weeks before we see the Samsung Galaxy S10 certainly seems to point to at least one version of the device packing 1TB of internal storage.

If it did, that would give the S10 a killer feature the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max simply can’t match. Apple’s flagship currently tops out at 512GB.

It would also be interesting to see if Samsung continues to include expandable storage options on phones with so much internal storage.

Whatever happens, we’ll see the results when the Samsung Galaxy S10 is surely announced at Unpacked on February 20.

