This titanic Galaxy S10 vs Galaxy X mystery has just been solved

It’s been something of mystery as to whether Samsung’s eagerly anticipated foldable phone will be called the Galaxy X, or if that name is going to form part of the company’s Galaxy S10 flagship lineup. Now, a new leak has revealed all.

That’s because prolific mobile tipster Ice Universe has tweeted out previously unseen details of the Galaxy S10 vs Galaxy X naming relationship – and it looks like the ‘X’ moniker is going to feature in Samsung’s next flagship range as opposed to going to its eagerly anticipated foldable phone.

The serial leaker says that a Galaxy S10 variant dubbed ‘Beyond X’ will be launched in select markets next, featuring a huge 6.7-inch display and support for 5G. This will be the oft-rumoured fourth Galaxy S10 model, it seems, which is rumoured to be released later in 2019 than the core three handsets: the cheaper Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10 proper and larger Galaxy S10+.

The good news here is that we might finally be able to settle on Galaxy F or Galaxy Flex as the name for Samsung’s foldable phone. But tempering our satisfaction at this potential realisation is the fact that Ice Universe reiterates that the 5G Galaxy S10 ‘Beyond X’ will apparently only launch in South Korea and the US – not the UK, Europe, or other regions.

That means we could have to wait until the Galaxy Note 10 launch, which likely won’t be until autumn 2019, to see Samsung’s first 5G phone on these shores. However, on the flip side, Samsung’s 5G Galaxy S10 isn’t thought to be being released until May or June 2019, at the absolute earliest, so perhaps the wait won’t be as long.

And whatever the case, it looks fairly sure Samsung’s next crop of Galaxy phones will beat rival manufacturer Apple to the 5G crown, as its iPhone 11 isn’t expected to support the next-gen mobile networks – potentially leaving fruit fancier a whole year behind Android users when it comes to getting the new technology