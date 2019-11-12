Samsung Galaxy S10 range gets even more great Note 10 features

Samsung is bringing Galaxy S10 users even more features previously exclusive to the Galaxy Note 10 range.

The company has announced another bevy of new features are comping to the Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+ and S10 5G, bringing further parity between the flagship ranges.

For starters, an update to the Gallery app brings keyword searches for finding images. So, you can find all of the pictures of your cat and dog in one place.

Improved device searches makes it easier to songs, movies or TV shows, which will bring in recommendations from your favourite streaming apps. Samsung is also adding the Galaxy Note 10’s Auto Hotspot feature, to make it easier to tether your smartphone’s data connection to an additional device.

In a Newsroom post, Samsung wrote: “After an initial setup, the feature will let the Galaxy S10 establish a hotspot automatically with other Samsung devices if they share the same Samsung account or family account. By offering troubleshooting guides and alerts, Wi-Fi Tips ensures your mobile connection will be stable and secure.”

The announcement comes after a similar update in September, with which Samsung brought including features like AR Doodle, a built-in video editor, and Link to Windows integration, which incorporated Samsung DeX for PC.

That update brought Night Mode support for the front-facing camera, promising after dark selfies beyond the current capacity.

In a blog post, Samsung explained the camera improvements didn’t stop there: “It also introduces enhanced Super steady video stabilization, as well as support for dynamic Galaxy Note10 functions like AR Doodle and Live focus video recording. The former lets users enhance their videos with fun, augmented-reality drawings and messages, while the latter lets them apply bokeh effects (including blur, big circle, color point and glitch) to videos recorded with the front or rear camera.”

