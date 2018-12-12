This Galaxy S10 leak reveals stunning new details and confirms everything

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is shaping up to be one of the biggest phone launches of all-time, and a huge new leak has seemingly revealed its UK price, release date, and the full array of storage options that will be on offer next year.

Along with the Galaxy X foldable phone, the Galaxy S10 is 2019’s most eagerly anticipated mobile not named the iPhone 11, and new information has just surfaced claiming to lay bare full details of its UK release.

Citing an unnamed source at a “major tech retailer”, Gizmodo UK says that the S10 will be launched a standalone Samsung Unpacked event ahead of MWC 2019 on February 20, with pre-orders set to go live immediately ahead of a February 20 Galaxy S10 UK release date.

Whether or not that event is held around Mobile World Congress remains to be seen – MWC 2019 is taking place February 25-29, but bear in mind most press conferences and launch events tend to take place before these dates – but the timing roughly aligns with what we’d expect from Samsung.

Further to this, the quirky blog has offered up UK pricing and storage specs for the Galaxy S10, which as has been heavily rumoured, will be a three-strong range.

The cheapest Galaxy S10 will be a 5.8-inch device with a flat screen, 128GB of storage, and a £669 SIM-free UK price. This is presumably the ‘affordable’ Galaxy S10 Lite model that has been mooted.

At the core of the range will be the 6.1-inch Galaxy S10, which will come in two storage models in the UK – 128GB and 512GB – for £799 and £999, respectively.

Leading the pack, at least in terms of price and screen size, will be the 6.4-inch Galaxy S10+. It’s apparently set to be offered with three storage capacities: 128GB for £899, 512GB for £1099, and 1TB for £1399.

Again, this correlates with the smart money, as previous rumours have pointed to Samsung outing a new 1TB version of its flagship as gargantuan storage specs become a new mobile battleground in 2019.

It all sounds perfectly plausible, and while the £1399 price tag is admittedly eye-watering, let’s not forget that a 512GB iPhone XS Max will set you back an incredible £1449, which exceeds a number of Apple laptops including the new MacBook Air 2018.

However, there’s the distinct possibility that it might not even be Samsung’s most expensive phone next year, as the Galaxy Note 10 could comfortably exceed the S10’s asking price when it’s released in Q3 2019.

