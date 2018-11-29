Record-breaking Galaxy S10 specs spell trouble for rival 2019 flagships

The Galaxy S10 is expected to be Samsung’s most powerful flagship to date, but a new rumour suggests that could blow rival smartphones out of the water with some truly mind boggling specs.

That’s according to Chinese analyst firm GF Securities, as first reported by ITHome, which has issued a research note claiming that next year’s top Galaxy S10 model will offer hitherto unheard of amounts of RAM and on-board storage for a handset.

The crystal ball gazers claim that the highest-end S10 variant, which could end up getting the Galaxy X moniker we once thought was destined for Samsung’s Galaxy F foldable phone, will pack a Herculean configuration featuring 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

At present, we’ve seen an Oppo Find X model launch with 10GB of RAM (albeit not in the UK), but most mainstream flagships currently max out at either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, while internal storage tends to be capped at 512GB, so this would represent a first for the consumer mobile market.

There are currently thought to be at least three Galaxy S10 variants in development under the model numbers SM-G9700, SM-G9730 and SM-G9750.

One is understood to be an ‘affordable’ Galaxy S10 to rival the iPhone XR, with a 5.8-inch display, the regular Galaxy S10 also featuring a 5.8-inch display but improved specs, and the 6.44-incb Galaxy S10+ with the best specs, 5G, and an all-new tripe camera system.

However, there’s also thought to a fourth model – the previously mention Galaxy X or Galaxy ‘Beyond X’ – in the works as a special 10th anniversary edition of Samsung’s flagship phone.

This is the model likely to get the most eye-popping new features, so it’s a prime candidate to be the one that offers the gargantuan 12GB of RAM/1TB of storage configuration.

It could also be that 5G is also reserved for this device, but we’d expect to see it offered on at least one other Galaxy S10 variant, as it’s set to be one of the defining flagship features of 2019.

