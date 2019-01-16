Major S10 specs leak reveals almost all there is to know about the flagship

A hefty Samsung Galaxy S10 leak has just hit the web, appearing to reveal almost everything there is to know about the South Korean firm’s upcoming flagship smartphones.

XDA-Developers’ Max Weinbach posted a lengthy Twitter thread this week, listing details gathered from tipster @Samsung_News_ and “like 3 different sources”. However, since none of the following has come from Samsung, there’s no guarantee it’s accurate.

According to Weinbach, Samsung is preparing to launch four versions of the S10: the S10 Lite, S10, S10 Plus, and 5G S10 Plus. They’ll be joined by a foldable phone, which has largely come to be known as the Samsung Galaxy X.

The S10 Lite will apparently feature 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and “super wide and normal” rear camera sensors.

The S10 will apparently pack 6GB of RAM, either 128GB or 256GB of storage, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner and the same camera setup as the S10 Lite. However, prolific tipster Ice Universe disagrees on the camera front:

The 4G and 5G versions of the S10 Plus, meanwhile, will apparently differ slightly.

The 4G S10 Plus is said to come with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of storage, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner and a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 16-megapixel ‘Ultra Wide’ sensor, a 12-megapixel main sensor with autofocus and OIS, and a 13-megapixel Telephoto sensor with autofocus and OIS.

It’s also said to feature night and portrait modes.

The 5G S10 Plus, on the other hand, is claimed to feature either 8GB or 12GB of RAM, either 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of storage, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, and the same camera configuration as the 4G model. In the US, the 5G S10 Plus will be exclusive to Verizon “at first”, according to Weinbach.

The entire S10 family will run Android Pie with One UI on top but, unlike the Google Pixel 3, Gesture Navigation won’t be switched on by default.

They’ll reportedly be joined by the foldable Galaxy X which, according to Weinbach, could come with a staggering 12GB of RAM and either 512GB or 1TB of storage.

However, as mentioned above, all of these details should be taken with a pinch of salt. We’ll have the full story after Samsung’s next Unpacked press conference on February 20.

