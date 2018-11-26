Galaxy S10 leak reveals stunning new screen design you simply must see

A new Galaxy S10 leak gives us our best look yet the bezel-free screen design expected to feature on Samsung’s next flagship phone.
The following video comes to us from mobile tipster Ice Universe, who has a reasonable track when it comes to Samsung leaks. It shows off a screen protector allegedly destined for the Galaxy S10, and as you can see, reveals a true all-screen display.
Link to BF
Related: Black Friday 2018 UK deals
There’s not a cut-out in sight, which suggests recent rumours that Samsung is working to release a notch-free Infinity display in time for the Galaxy S10.
Such technology would see the device’s front camera embedded under the display, thereby negating the need for a screen notch to accommodate it.
We know that Samsung’s next-gen ‘New Infinity’ display is being designed to achieve this, as it was officially revealed at SDC 2018, so all the remains to be seen if the company will have it ready in time for the S10 – or if we might have to wait until the Galaxy Note 10 later in the year.
Samsung is also widely expected to reveal its Samsung Galaxy X foldable phone (which could also be named the Galaxy F) next year, so it’s shaping up to be a huge 2019 for the South Korean chaebol.
Can’t wait for your next Android phone upgrade? Here are some of the very best Black phone deals still going strong into Cyber Monday 2018.
Amazon Best SIM-Free Deals – Flagship Phones
Huawei P20 Pro, 128GB - Black
Huawei P20 Pro, 128GB - Black
Huawei's first flagship of 2018 still packs plenty of punch, with its impressive Leica-branded AI triple-camera array and its whopping 4000mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy S9 (single SIM) 64GB - Coral Blue
Samsung Galaxy S9 (single SIM) 64GB - Coral Blue
Save £140 on Samsung's 2018 flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S9. Available in Midnight Black, Titanium Grey, Lilac Purple or Coral Blue and complete with 64GB of storage, the S9 sports fast wireless charging, a stuuning AMOLED Infinity Display, dual aperture camera and much more.
LG G7 ThinQ, 64GB - Black
LG G7 ThinQ, 64GB - Black
Pick up LG's 2018 flagship Android smartphone at Amazon's lowest price ever, with a whopping discount of £225.
Want to check out even more awesome deals? Here are the top Cyber Monday sales going right now.
Today’s best Black Friday deals – Cyber Monday special
Today's Best Black Friday Deals – The deals you don't want to miss
Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Fabric
Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Fabric
Amazon's latest Echo smart speaker for a bargain Black Friday price.
Apple iPhone Xr 64GB White – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal
Apple iPhone Xr 64GB White – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal
This is the bargain of Black Friday and not to be missed. An iPhone XR for free and just £36 a month for 100GB of data? Yes, please.
Samsung Galaxy S9 – Stellar 40GB data deal (use code TRUSTED10)
Samsung Galaxy S9 – Stellar 40GB data deal (use code TRUSTED10)
The excellent Galaxy S9 with 40GB of data and a low monthly cost. Use our exclusive code to take £10 off the upfront.
Three SIM Only Black Friday Deal – Unlimited data, calls, texts and roaming included
Three SIM Only Black Friday Deal – Unlimited data, calls, texts and roaming included
Three's phenomenal best ever Black Friday SIM only deal.
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.