Galaxy S10 leak reveals stunning new screen design you simply must see

A new Galaxy S10 leak gives us our best look yet the bezel-free screen design expected to feature on Samsung’s next flagship phone.

The following video comes to us from mobile tipster Ice Universe, who has a reasonable track when it comes to Samsung leaks. It shows off a screen protector allegedly destined for the Galaxy S10, and as you can see, reveals a true all-screen display.

There’s not a cut-out in sight, which suggests recent rumours that Samsung is working to release a notch-free Infinity display in time for the Galaxy S10.

Such technology would see the device’s front camera embedded under the display, thereby negating the need for a screen notch to accommodate it.

We know that Samsung’s next-gen ‘New Infinity’ display is being designed to achieve this, as it was officially revealed at SDC 2018, so all the remains to be seen if the company will have it ready in time for the S10 – or if we might have to wait until the Galaxy Note 10 later in the year.

Samsung is also widely expected to reveal its Samsung Galaxy X foldable phone (which could also be named the Galaxy F) next year, so it’s shaping up to be a huge 2019 for the South Korean chaebol.

