Samsung Galaxy S10 could steal the Huawei Mate 20 Pro’s coolest feature

Samsung could be about to steal one of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro’s most eye-catching features. At least one of the variants of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 will feature reverse wireless charging, a new report says.

That’s according to The Wall Street Journal, which cites “people familiar with the matter”.

Read more: Best smartphone

The report, which corroborates earlier rumours claiming that Samsung plans to launch four variants of the handset, claims that the company has been sitting on “several new features to set its 10th anniversary Galaxy S smartphone apart”.

The top-spec model is reportedly codenamed ‘Beyond X’, and is said to feature 5G support and a super-size 6.7-inch display.

The other three S10 variants − codenamed ‘Beyond 0’, ‘Beyond 1’ and ‘Beyond 2’ − will reportedly feature displays that range in size from 5.8 inches to 6.4 inches.

The report adds that there will also be a whopping six cameras onboard the 5G version of the S10 − two at the front, and four around at the back, Samsung Galaxy A9 style − promising “richer photos and better spatial perception”, most likely to help with AR.

Arguably the coolest feature, however, could be reverse wireless charging. The report claims that it will be included on “some” of the S10 models.

Reverse wireless charging is one of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro’s headline features, and though it doesn’t work anywhere near as well as expected, we’re hopeful that Samsung will be able to do a better job with it.

Read more: Black Friday 2018 deals UK

All four of the planned S10 models will be unveiled in February, but the 5G version of the S10 may − initially, at least − only be released in South Korea and the US.

What are you hoping to see from Samsung in 2019? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.