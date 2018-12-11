Galaxy S10 range fully revealed in latest Samsung mega leak

We’ve reached the stage of Galaxy S10 speculation season where the case-makers start showing their hands in anticipation of the release.

While not all pre-release reveals prove accurate, one case maker has an excellent record in this area. As such, Olixar may have provided one our best looks yet at Samsung’s forthcoming flagship.

The images provided to retailer Mobile Fun show the trio of devices with the expected 5.8-inch Galaxy S10 Lite, 6.1-inch Galaxy S10 and 6.4-inch Galaxy S10 Plus.

They also give us a look at the camera arrays on each of the trio. The S10 Lite and S10 will have a punch-hole selfie camera and three horizontally-aligned cameras.

Meanwhile, the S10 Plus offers a dual cut-out selfie camera in the top right corner and four rear-facing cameras, also positioned horizontally. The cases also leave room for a 3.5mm headphone jack, offering more evidence Samsung plans to keep the popular port in situ.

Case manufacturers like Olixar often create their cases based on leaked documents outlining the precise dimensions. Others will often get a heads-up from manufacturers so cases are ready to go when the devices go on sale.

Once the dimensions are known it can mock up renders based on leaks showcasing the physical appearance of the smartphone in question. That’s likely what Olixar has done here. Obviously these are not confirmed, but we’d be surprised it the S10 range appears early next year with a different appearance.

We’re expecting to see Samsung showcase the S10 early next year, around the time of the MWC 2019 expo in February. The company is also expected to offer a version of the phone packing a 5G modem ahead of the big switch-on in 2019 or 2020.

Do you like the new notch-free design and punch-hole selfie-camera? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.