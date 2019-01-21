The top-end Galaxy S10 Plus price has leaked and the news isn’t good

The top Samsung Galaxy S10 model will cost a whopping 1599 Euros (around £1,410/$1,818) in Italy, according to purportedly leaked pricing information.

Italian site TuttoAndroid has published the price list for six Galaxy S10 devices, with an eye-popping price for the S10 Plus with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. This model is also thought to carry a ceramic build, which could help to explain the high price.

If the pricing leak proves accurate, this will put the top-end Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus right up alongside the highest iPhone XS Max 512GB price of £1,449/$1,449.

On the contrary, the S10 Lite is listed as 779 euros, which is around £687/$885. That device is still configured with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, according to the leak.

Here’s the full listing from the site in question (via Phandroid):

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite 6GB RAM/128 GB storage = 779 euros (around £687/$885)

Samsung Galaxy S10 6GB RAM /128 GB storage = 929 euros (around £819/$1,056)

Samsung Galaxy S10 8 GB RAM /512 GB storage = 1179 euros (around £1,039/$1,340)

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 6GB RAM /128 GB storage = 1049 euros (around £925/$1,193)

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 8GB RAM /512 GB storage = 1299 euros (£1,145/$1,477)

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 12GB RAM / 1 TB storage = 1599 euros (£1,410/ $1,818)

The Galaxy S10 will be unveiled at an event on February 20, with the site responsible for today’s leak also tipping a release date.

According to the report, you’ll be able to buy the device in Italy from March 8, which if accurate is a release date likely to be mirrored in the United States and United Kingdom.

The 5G version of the device isn’t explicitly listed in today’s report, which plays into reports Samsung could release that device later in the year once 5G speeds are available.

Are you planning to buy the Galaxy S10 when it goes on sale in March? Will you be opting for the top-end configuration? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter