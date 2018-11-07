The Samsung Galaxy S10+ just got teased in a stunning new video

As well as preparing to debut the Galaxy F foldable phone, Samsung is hard at work on its next flagship, the Galaxy S10, which is expected to be released in early-2019. Now, thanks to the internet, we’ve got our best look yet at big sibling the Galaxy S10+ in the form of a stunning new video.

The beautiful concept trailer is the work of YouTuber TechConfigurations and shows off an all-screen Galaxy S10+ with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED QHD+ display and – get this – absolutely no notch. That’s because the 12-megapixel front camera is integrated directly into the display, so there’s not even a teardrop in sight.

There’s also no less than four cameras on the rear of the device, which would see the Galaxy S10+ go one better than the likes of the three camera-toting Huawei P20 Pro, and the inclusion of a 7nm processor and 5G connectivity is also teased in the video.

Sure, it might just be a work of fiction, but it’s a pretty damn sexy one and none of the rumoured specs are out of the question – though we’re not quite sure of the point of adding a fourth camera just for the sake of it.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ in early-2019, likely at or around MWC in Barcelona.

What do you want to see from the Galaxy S10+? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.