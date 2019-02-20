Where to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus with free Galaxy Buds

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Pre-orders: If you’re looking to pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, you’ll want to act fast if you want to claim a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds worth £139.

Samsung has just announced a trio of new Galaxy S10 phones for 2019 and at the top of the pile is the behemoth Galaxy S10 Plus. If you like your phone’s on the larger size, and packing in the most premium features, this is the model you’ll want.

Thankfully, Samsung has some excellent deals ahead of it the phone’s launch on March 9. If you pre-order a Galaxy S10 Plus now, you’ll be able to claim a pair of the newly-announced Samsung Galaxy Buds. These truly wireless headphones are worth £139 alone, making for a tantalising offer.

What you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Like the Galaxy S9 Plus before it, the Galaxy S10 Plus is the option you want if you prefer your phones on the larger size. With a gargantuan 6.4-inch screen, it’s the display that really catches your eye. We called it “utterly gorgeous” when we went hands-on with the new phone.

The Super AMOLED panel supports HDR10+ alongside a bumped up 1200 nits in brightness. That makes for stunning colours and deep blacks. It’s the perfect screen for a Netflix binge. Thanks to the front-facing cameras now sitting in a cut-out section of the display, the top bezel has been made smaller allowing for even more screen.

Other new additions include an in-display fingerprint sensor, a feature seen on recent phones from rivals like Huawei and OnePlus. It’s an added convenience and also makes for more screen space.

It’s around the front-facing cameras where the Galaxy S10 Plus delivers from its smaller sibling. There’s a second depth-sensing camera on the front, allowing for more attractive selfies with better background blur. Around the back, there are three cameras. The first is the clever dual-aperture main camera that can swap between f/1.5 for night shots and f/2.4 when light is more abundant. This is joined by an ultra-wide angle camera and a telephoto zoom camera for some versatile photography.

If you need a lot of storage space the Galaxy S10 Plus goes up to a staggering 1TB. You still have the option of microSD expansion, so that’s more storage space than you’ll likely ever need. The Galaxy S10 Plus also goes up to an incredible 12GB of RAM as well.

Needless to say, the Galaxy S10 Plus is a supremely premium smartphone and looks to set a high bar for flagship phones in 2019.

