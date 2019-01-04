The Galaxy S10’s specs could be trumped by a surprising new 2019 phone

It’s safe to say 2019 is shaping up to be a huge year for new phones, and few come as eagerly anticipated as the Samsung Galaxy S10. However, the Huawei Mate 30 could be an even more exciting prospect on the spec sheet, if the latest leak is to be believed.

Hot off the presses is a recent patent spied by Mobielkopen (H/T) showing the Huawei Mate 30 featuring a jaw-dropping new five-camera system, which would put not only the Galaxy S10’s rumoured triple-camera setup to shame, but also best the Chinese firm’s existing P20 Pro configuration.

The documentation was allegedly filed with Chinese trademark body CNIPA and details a protective case with a huge cut-out, one that’s seemingly big enough to accommodate no less than five rear camera lenses. We can’t independently confirm this, but it’s certainly food for thought.

It’s a spec that would be hard to beat, for sure, though that’s not to say rival manufacturers aren’t actively trying – the forthcoming Nokia 9 PureView handset from HMD is also rumoured to sport a penta-camera system on its back, for example.

However, it would almost certainly go one-up on the Galaxy S10. Numerous leaks have seemingly confirmed that the next Samsung flagship will come with three rear cameras in a bid to become the best Android phone for mobile photography, but it might be a case of short-lived glory for the South Korean chaebol.

For reference, the Galaxy S10 is likely to launch in Q1 2019 at a pre-MWC Samsung Unpacked event, whereas the next Huawei Mate flagship might not be released until later in the year.

This would leave Android fans with a tough decision, albeit one that the potentially revolutionary Galaxy X foldable device might make easier – especially for those wanting an immediate taste of the future of phones.

In other words, everything is still to play for in the 2019 mobile wars, with CES 2019 looking like our first real opportunity to separate fact from fiction, so stay tuned.

How many cameras does a phone really need – and how many will the Galaxy S10 feature? Let us know @TrustedReviews.