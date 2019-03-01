Netflix has some great news for those buying a Samsung Galaxy S10

Good news, Galaxy S10 fanciers. Ahead of next week’s release, Netflix has confirmed support for glorious HDR content on all three of Samsung’s new flagship devices.

In an update to its support pages on Friday, the streaming giant revealed the HDR10 format for high dynamic range content will be available. The 2019 phones join their predecessor, the Galaxy S9, as well as the Galaxy Note 8 and Note 9 smartphones among those handsets able to access HDR video via the Netflix app.

Many popular Android phones from the likes of Sony, Google, LG and Huawei do support the standard, but it’s still reassuring to see Netflix add the S10 to the list.

The videos should look spectacular on the Super AMOLED displays Samsung is using for the Galaxy S10e S10 and S10 Plus, which are 5.8-inches, 6.1-inches and 6.4-inches respectively.

The S10, albeit slightly smaller has arguably the best screen of the trio with a 3040 x 1440 resolution, offering 550 pixels-per-inch. The larger Galaxy S10 Plus has the same resolution, but a slightly lower pixel density of 552 ppi

Netflix subscribers will need more than just a Galaxy S10 phone to enjoy the offering of HDR content, though. They’ll need the most expensive Premium Plan, which offers the ability to watch on four screens at a time in Ultra HD when available. Users will also need a minimum download speed of 25Mbps or higher, and will need to set streaming quality to ‘High’ in playback settings.

The S10 range goes on sale in the UK on March 7 with a range of pre-order deals currently dangling the carrot of free Galaxy Buds with every purchase.

Does HDR content matter when watching on a 6-inch screen? Or does it only come into its own on a 4K television? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.