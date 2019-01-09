The Galaxy S10’s last secret just leaked for all to see

The entry level version of the next Samsung flagship will be dubbed Galaxy S10 E, according to one UK retailer.

In a media release sent to Trusted Reviews, MobileFun says it has uncovered one of the last remaining Galaxy S10 secrets ahead of next month’s expected reveal. The retailer says the Samsung Galaxy S10 E – perhaps standing for the rumoured return of the Edge branding – is the 5.8-inch device previously considered to be named S10 Lite.

According to the Mobile Fun marketing bods, the S10 E will lack the in-display fingerprint sensor featured within other devices in the range. That will enable Samsung to keep the price down. However, it doesn’t say whether the device will have a physical fingerprint sensor feature on the rear of the phone or not.

The phone will join the regular 6.1-inch Galaxy S10 and the 6.4-inch Galaxy S10+ (or Plus), according to the retailer, which cites its sources in the Chinese supply chain.

Earlier this week, leaked benchmarking speeds suggested the S10 E (or S10 Lite) might be a disappointment.

If Samsung is targeting the same consumers who may be considering Apple’s iPhone XR, the head-to-head might not make pretty reading. The Geekbench scores offered a single-core score of 1986 and a multi-core score of 6266. Contrarily, the iPhone XR scored 4795 and 11213 respectively.

Despite those leaked low scores, the Galaxy S10 E is still tipped to pack the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor combined with 6GB of RAM. Something doesn’t add up here, because benchmarking scores for that processor have been shown to be much higher.

It’s not clear what other sacrifices those opting for the entry level model will have to make, but the S10 E could also have a flat version of the Infinity O display, rather than the curved display available on the flagship models.

We’re expected the range to arrive at, or around, the Mobile World Congress show in Barcelona in Late February.

We're expected the range to arrive at, or around, the Mobile World Congress show in Barcelona in Late February.