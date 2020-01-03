Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite brings mega battery life and top camera tech

Samsung has just broken convention and announced the Galaxy S10 Lite, the first aftermarket version of the flagship range in its history.

Not satisfied with launching the Galaxy S10e, alongside the S10 and the S10 Plus in 2019, Samsung has gone with an official Lite version of the S10.

Launched alongside a Note 10 Lite, Samsung says the S10 Lite brings key premium features, such as high-end cameras and displays, to the range, without the flagship-level prices.

For example, the S10 Lite offers a 6.7-inch AMOLED Infinity-O display (2400×1080 and 394ppi) with the edge-to-edge design present in the original devices. Samsung is also promising a 4,500mAh battery that promises super-fast charging capabilities.

In terms of the cameras, Samsung is promising a wide-angle, 48-megapixel (f/2.0) main camera with OIS, as well as a 12-megapixel ultra-wide 123-degree camera (f/2.2). As speculated, there’s also a 5-megapixel macro camera (f/2.4) to complete the trio, the first time Samsung has included such a snapper in a smartphone.

The company is also promising a Super Steady OIS mode that “provides higher stability for action-focused photos and videos, letting you share your world live, without any compromise.”

Samsung is also launching the phone with a Snapdragon 855 (64-bit octa-core) processor backed by 8GB of RAM and 128BG of internal storage. We’re not sure if there’ll be capacity for a microSD card to boost storage as yet, but that’s likely to become apparent in the next few days.

Android 10 is available out of the box so there’ll be no long wait for an upgrade for those snapping up the devices upon launch. Samsung says Prism White and Prism Black hues of the device will be available when the phone go on sale.

Samsung hasn’t confirmed release dates or prices yet, but we’re likely to hear more when CES 2020 kicks off next week.

“For 10 years the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices have been successful across the world. These devices represent our continuous effort to deliver industry leading innovations, from performance and power to intelligence and services,” said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics, in a press release on Friday. “The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite will introduce the key premium features for those who want to experience the best of Samsung Galaxy.”

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …