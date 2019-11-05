The Galaxy S10 Lite could have one huge advantage over the Galaxy S10

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will be equipped with a 4,370 mAh battery, according to certification from Anatel.

The Lite will thoroughly outgun the Samsung Galaxy S10 on battery terms, as the S10 only has 3400 mAh compared to the 4370 mAh of the S10 Lite, which may be more like 4500 mAh on full release. (Via GSMArena)

Geekbench confirmed the phone’s other key specs. It’s packing 8GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 855 SoC and Android 10.

Rumours suggest the phone will have 45W fast charging. This would make that improved battery stretch even further but we’ll have to wait for confirmation.

The S10 Lite will likely supplement the Samsung Galaxy S10 series, which Samsung launched back in March. It’s ‘Lite’ moniker suggests it will be available at a lower price point and some premium features will be missing. Could this mean it might come in the form of a worse screen, or camera? We’ll just have to wait and see.

When we reviewed the Galaxy S10, we were impressed with the overall package. The phone doesn’t beat it’s competitors hands down in one specific department, but overall it’s a fantastic smartphone offering. We’re interested to see quite how the S10 Lite varies from the normal S10. It’s unlikely to keep pace with the S10 in every department, but it does seem like it’ll beat it in terms of battery life.

The S10 is compact, with an impressive OLED screen and three rear cameras. Depending how low Samsung go with the Lite’s price, we could be unlikely to see those same three cameras feature on the new phone. Taking a camera away is one of the ways to cut the cost of the handset without seriously damaging the user experience.

All these figures are yet to be confirmed by Samsung, so the final specs of the phone could be different to the ones we’re currently expecting.

