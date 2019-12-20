Galaxy S10 Lite could feature a major first for a Samsung camera

The rumoured Samsung Galaxy 10 Lite could arrive packing a macro camera, marking the first time the company has included the technology famed for capturing intense detail from close range.

According to WinFuture’s Roland Quandt, the company will include a 5-megapixel f/2.4 macro camera within the new device expected to launch early next year.

The report says it will be joined by a 48-megapixel f/2.0 main camera and a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra wide camera. The usually reliable Quandt says Samsung is also planning a 32-megapixel punch hole selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.2.

Interestingly, judging by this information, it appears as if all versions of the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 system-on-a-chip, with the report suggesting there won’t be an Exynos-powered version of the device.

Elsewhere, the report claims there’ll be a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 2400 x 1080 resolution, which equal a 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The report says there’ll be 128GB flash memory, with the options to boost it with a terabyte micro SD card. In terms of RAM, we’re looking at 8GB.

Recent reports have also suggested the S10 Lite will have a 4,370mAh battery, compared with the 3,400mAh battery that shipped with the original Galaxy S10 release.

The device, and perhaps the Note 10 Lite is expected to arrive close to the launch of the Galaxy S11 smartphone that’s coming in early 2020.

It appears as if the device could even improve on the Galaxy S10 in some ways, if the macro camera comes to fruition, although many users might prefer a telephoto lens. We’re still not sure when the devices might launch but we’ll keep you posted. We were impressed with the Galaxy S10 device but found it to be quite a modest upgrade on the S10 range.

Our reviewer wrote: “While the Samsung Galaxy S10 doesn’t excel in any one specific area, the collective package makes for an incredibly capable offering – which I’m sure was Samsung’s aim in the first place. It sports a stunning OLED screen, versatile camera and a number of enticing new features. It’s a great phone.”

