The Galaxy S10 leaks keep coming and these official renders are the latest

The Samsung Galaxy S10 rumours just keep coming, and today we’ve got a bumper crop of leaks pertaining to the potential Galaxy S10+ design, specs, dimensions – plus the virtual confirmation of an eagerly-anticipated feature.

Let’s start with the design. Following the publication of CAD-based renders from OnLeaks, it appeared the top bezel would still be relatively prominent despite the repositioning of a dual-camera cutout towards the top right edge of the screen.

However, noted Samsung tipster Ice Universe has contrasting evidence showing a purported Galaxy S10+ protective film that shows an even-thinner top bezel, to give the device a practically seamless design overall.

Compare the above to the render posted by OnLeaks on Monday. We’re certainly preferring the latter design. Weighing in on the matter, the king of the leakers Evan Blass appeared to rule in favour of Ice Universe.

Blass wrote: “I think everyone knows what to expect with Steve’s [OnLeaks] material. It’s always going to be from the same source, and always rendered from CAD by @CConceptCeator. It’s going to be mostly accurate, generally speaking, with numerous smaller flaws inherent in the DIY process.”

Aside from this, the two leakers are offering similar forecasts for the S10+ design. Of course that dual-camera remains the most distinctive feature, which feels like a massive improvement over the notch, but it remains to be seen whether smartphone fans will go for it.

As well as this pair of revealing renders, the dimensions for the forthcoming phones may have been by revealed. According to OnLeaks, the Galaxy S10+ will be sized slightly differently to its predecessor, the S9+.

The same CAD files seem to suggest the new device will be ever so slightly shorter, a little bit wider and much thinner than the 2019 model. The S10+ will be 157.5 x 75.0 x 7.8mm compared with the S9+’s 157.7 x 73.8 x 8.5mm dimensions.

If Samsung manages to shave more than half a centimetre off the thickness that’d be some achievement, but it remains to be seen whether these dimensions are accurate.

Last but not least, it now appears all but confirmed there’ll be a 5G variant of the Galaxy S10. Just yesterday Samsung announced a partnership with US network Verizon to release a 5G phone in 2019 (via SamMobile).

This appears to suggest one of America’s big-two networks will offer support for 5G on the S10 when the next-gen speeds are switched on next year.

What do you make of the island-style display cut-out that could take pride of place on the S10+? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.