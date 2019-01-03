The Samsung Galaxy S10 has been spotted in the wild

Forget renders, impressions from case makers, and CAD-based mock-ups. We may have our first proper look at the Galaxy S10 out in the wild.

The first photo of the device comes via the Uber-reliable leak artist Evan ‘@evleaks’ Blass, who posted it to Twitter on Thursday.

Blass said the image showcases the ‘Beyond 1’ handset, which is largely believed to be the codename for the standard 5.8-inch Galaxy S10 device.

The image gives us our best look yet at the punch-hole selfie camera and super slim bezels offering the most eye-catching design change for the 2019 range.

Samsung was one of the few companies to resist the notch trend during the last couple of years, but is now able to make use of display technologies that boost the screen to body ratio.

For some reason the image shows a blurred home screen, while the background of the photo has also been blacked out. We can assume both have been done to protect the identity of the source.

As well as the standard Galaxy S10, the company is expected to launch a more budget-friendly ‘Lite’ device and a larger larger ‘S10 Plus’ device. The biggest device is also expected to have a 5G variant available at some point.

Samsung is believed to be planning to launch the device in February at or around the time of the Mobile World Congress expo in Barcelona.

After the relative disappointment of the iterative S9 device, which was far from the sales juggernaut of its predecessors, Samsung and its fans will be keen for a strong bounce back release with the Galaxy S10 range.

Does the Galaxy S10 look even better in the wild? Was Samsung right to ignore the notch trend now the punch-hole displays are here. Share your thoughts with us @TrustedReviews on Twitter.